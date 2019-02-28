Coffee aromas, maple syrup, a touch of bacon and the artist formerly known as Prince filled the Beaumont Café/Country Kitchen, the morning of Feb. 25 as this year’s recipient of the Banning Woman’s Club’s, Woman of the Year Award, Joy Williams sat down to share more about herself in an interview.
Wearing a plain blue sweater, black framed reading glasses and distinguished auburn and silver neatly done hair, Williams may appear to most as your regular church-going resident of Banning, but her dedication to the community, her church and her family are just a few of the lights that shine through this far-from-average individual.
Originally from Arkansas, she moved to El Centro with her family and four brothers in July of 1944.
Williams moved to Banning in 1952 and graduated from Banning High School in 1954.
In high school she met her sweetheart Joe, who she would later marry in 1956 and go on to have five children with: four girls and one boy.
Williams’s family relocated in 1970 to Yucca Valley where they would stay to avoid the busy sounds and light pollution for the next 40 years.
While raising her family, Williams set a precedent for her recently recognized community involvement.
Working with the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, carpooling cheerleaders, helping her oldest with student body politics and showing up at football games — those were all just additions to the schedule of Williams, who did what many hard-working mothers do: maintain a full-time job while tending to the constant needs of an army of children who demand so much attention.
While reminiscing about fond memories from her time in the desert, Williams’s tone slightly changed and her gaze turned to her coffee momentarily.
She shared about the passing of her husband in 2008 from pancreatic cancer.
Clearly a woman who loved her husband, Williams spoke fondly about their 50-plus year marriage and went on to reveal some of the hardships they had endured together.
In 1996 the family lost a daughter to cancer, which by itself tests the limits of anyone’s emotional capabilities, but Williams’ faith remained.
Though tragedy would again strike in 2013 when Williams lost her youngest daughter Zoe to cancer, she remained generous to her community.
After the passing of her husband, Williams returned to Banning to be closer to her mother and sister.
The Rev. Bill Dunn of St. Stephen’s Episcopal, the church Williams has attended for decades, said “She bares all of that gracefully,” referring to the tremendous losses she has endured.
“We just love her. She’s a big part of the church. She even helped me get my start when I came here,” he said.
Dunn went on to speak highly of her dedication to her faith, explaining the commitment she had to St. Stephen’s even while living in Yucca Valley, making the drive back to Banning most Sundays.
He again complimented Williams’s character by explaining how she understood that getting up and getting out there to give back to others by sharing love with those in need was the best way for her to heal.
Williams spoke about some of her favorite charity events, noting the Christmas tree festival she has been participating in for 11 years in particular.
A fundraiser where 10 to 12 trees are decorated and accompanied with gifts and given to someone with the appropriate “opportunity ticket,” they raised nearly $15,000 last year alone and funded thousands of meals for youth in need, and the homeless through their work with Carol’s Kitchen, Table of Plenty and others.
It was not long before Williams’s involvement with her church and church choir had her brushing shoulders with familiar faces.
“They asked me to do a fashion show,” Williams said referring to her first time working with the women’s club. “I saw people I went to school with, people I had worked with and said, ‘I gotta join.’”
It was amongst those past connections that Williams added to her community service by participating in many of the clubs outreach programs for abused women, at- risk youth and scholarship programs for young ambitious women.
A member of the women’s club since 2011, Williams describes her role as their roving charities person, contacting and dropping off donations to Ronald Mcdonald House, House of Decision, the Girls and Boys Club, as well as others.
With a goal of living to 100, Williams plans to continue her work and dedication to her community.
“We are proud to have her as our 2018 woman of the year,” said Fran DeVries, president of the Banning Woman’s Club.
