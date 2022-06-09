Good afternoon Beaumont High School!! My name is Taryn Thomas, and I am honored to stand before you today as valedictorian. We made it! Now that I’ve said the obligatory part of my speech! Let's get started.
This isn’t the finish line, it’s the starting point. So in 22 years, when you look back and ask yourself about the difference you made. Will you be satisfied?
I believe we, the Class of 2022, can answer this question through the power of our words and actions.
In preparation for this special day, I’ve read countless valedictorians’ speeches, echoing idyllic words of an “amazing” shared experience at our school. As the very first Black valedictorian, I have to keep it a hunnit with y’all. I did not enjoy my time here. Slurs have been hurled at me, I can’t escape the whispered “affirmative action” since I’ve been accepted to my dream school of Stanford University, and I’ve been threatened with assault for simply wanting to protest these acts of injustice.
“I’m an Alabama ----- and I want to be free”. These are the words that have been etched inside my mind since the day the safety of our school’s walls was compromised by graffiti filled with hatred.
Misspelled hatred at that—not even four years of high school taught the individual that there’s supposed to be four As in Alabama. If you are not already aware, the quote graffitied is a song lyric from a white supremacist, Johnny Rebel, promoting racial segregation in our schools. Let this serve as a reminder that racism isn’t dead. It’s alive and thriving in our town.
Perhaps we have been desensitized to the ugliness that continues to plague our communities; we may dismiss this painful reality by telling ourselves "well, it's just another day at Beaumont.” And for a second, I did too.
But it doesn’t have to be like this.
Complaining about how much I disliked school will never make the change I desperately desired. I became the student board member of our school district, representing 11,000 students across several campuses and advocating on the behalf of our interests and rights in district-wide decision-making. I joined the State Superintendent of Public Instruction’s Youth Advisory Council to identify and work on projects that relate to creating change in the inequalities of our education. I made the decision to make a difference so those before me can enjoy the idealized version of high school that past valedictorians always depicted.
So, you may wonder what’s the point of being so hyper-aware of these inequalities in our education spurred by racism... It's because its insidious presence surrounds us daily. Racism extends far beyond our community.
On May 14, 2022, a teenager like many of us, decided to take his AR-15 to kill 11 black people in a targeted hate crime at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. The shooter was 18 years old, an age that all of us are approaching or have already reached. How does a person brew this hatred unnoticed?
Racism escalates. It may start out as a joke on stereotypes, but then it morphs into racist online posts, hate speech spray-painted on buildings and has the potential to develop into hate-fueled slaughters.
We cannot continue to ignore and sweep incidents under the rug. And I’m not just talking about the school, I am talking directly to you.
Every single student sitting in these rows and the people sitting in the audience has such an enormous capacity for change, and the power to project that change to the world. So I implore you to stand up and advocate for what you believe in, whether it’s race relations, LGBTQ rights or climate change. It is not easy to stand unwavering in a torrent of noise, to stand firm through accusations of sensitivity upon responding to bigotry disguised as humor.
This isn’t a call-out, it's a call-in. We need to act authentically and speak our truth, regardless of how many people might disagree. The responsibility rests upon our shoulders to guide this world in righteousness through the vast unknown that lies before us. In 22 years, ask yourself of the difference you made and be satisfied.
Silence is violence.
