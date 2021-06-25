Hello, families and students of the class of 2021! It’s been a while, hasn’t it? Listen, I won’t lie to you all — I’m not good with my words. I never have been.
But, I’ll still try to keep it short to make sure I don’t mess something up.
For starters, congratulations to each and every one of you for making it this far.
The journey wasn’t smooth or easy (believe me, I know), but that hasn’t stopped you. You persevered, you kept going, you kept fighting, because the finish line was just close enough to keep you from giving up.
That’s without even considering the COVID-19 pandemic, which only made our affairs more difficult. So, for that, let’s give a round of applause for you (the graduates), your families, and the staff.
Speaking of staff, let’s shift our focus to the teachers. While some of them were not with us for all four years, and most of us didn’t have a given teacher for all four years, that doesn’t make their impact on us students any less significant. While some of us may have taken their presence for granted during our first three years at Banning High, their absence was certainly felt during this last year. Without the physical classroom to keep us together, I can personally attest to the fact that the last two semesters were more difficult and challenging than I could have anticipated, but they could have been much, much worse.
And on that note, I would like to say thank you to the teachers who still did their best, who still encouraged their classes, who tried their hardest to adjust to the circumstances and make this last year bearable. If anyone deserves a round of applause, it’s you.
That brings me back to you, my classmates, the graduates of Banning High School in the class of 2021. I acknowledge and appreciate your efforts over the last four years, even if it seems like no one noticed.
You’re all here, so something worked. Sometimes motivation was at a low and you wanted to answer with “Guam,” but you didn’t. Sometimes you’d be in doubt on a Kahoot and click circle, and actually get the answer right. The point is: you did good, and thank you for not giving up. As the saying goes, “were it so easy.” Trust me, that’s a real quote. Anyway, I am proud of all of you, and the fact that I can see so many familiar faces here in front of me fills me with more joy than I have felt in a really long time.
Moving forward, it’s always a good idea to look back. Think back to when things were easier and simpler with fondness. Take in your current surroundings and environment with pride and passion. Head into the future with ambition, expectations, and an open mind.
But, don’t forget to enjoy the little things. Those days you’d spend playing Uno at lunch, walking to the field during a fire alarm that wasn’t exactly a drill, staying up late talking about alternate realities, and taking the class on tangents during discussions.
You don’t get the time back, but you can change your trajectory for the future and make the most of what you have left. Stay up, stay on the grind, and stay awesome. So, once again, congratulations, two-one, and thank you.
