Mariana Padilla's commencement address, as it was submitted to the Record Gazette:
Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed faculty members, proud parents, and my fellow graduates, today, we stand here at the culmination of our academic journey, as we bid farewell to the halls that have shaped us and step into a world full of possibilities. It is an honor to stand before you as the valedictorian of this exceptional graduating class.
First and foremost, we must first recognize and applaud the dedication that has brought us to this very moment. For some of us, this end goal has been 14 years in the making. Reaching this accomplishment has been no easy feat, it has been a long and trying road. We have endured a pandemic, countless late nights, and an endless strive for academic success all while juggling extracurricular activities and personal
responsibilities. Sure, there are times we may have felt defeated, lost, and to no avail, but that has only further prepared us for the next chapter. Despite all adversity, we persevere and here we are this evening, closing this chapter and stepping into a new and exciting stage of our lives.
Undoubtedly, it is terrifying to head into adulthood and start our lives. It is even more difficult to leave behind such a beautiful time, our teen years and childhood. We will no longer be those kids who roamed the halls, ran to the lunch line, and looked forward to field days. Neither will we be those kids who took the Kahoot podium, held the fastest Quizlet match score, or stressed out about tests together and would scream their lungs out at pep rallies. While we may be saddened as we recall all the sweet memories of our school days, and reluctantly say our goodbyes, we must keep in mind that even as life takes its course, we may not live these days again but we will forever be Broncos.
In the celebration of the great things we have and will accomplish, we must also recognize and appreciate those who have shown their unconditional support in our lives. Our remarkable teachers and mentors, who have dedicated themselves to our education. Their guidance, expertise, and passion have helped shape us into the capable individuals we are today. They have nurtured our curiosity, challenged our
thinking, and instilled in us a thirst for knowledge that will continue to drive us forward. Most importantly, we must express deepest gratitude to our loved ones whose support has been unconditional and unwavering. Their sacrifices, encouragement, and love have fueled our ambitions and served as a constant reminder of the importance of perseverance.
Jamás olviden los sacrificios de sus seres queridos, nuestros padres, abuelitos, familiares, amistades y los individuos que han formado parte de nuestro equipo. A mi me gustaría darle mil gracias a mis padres, les agradezco de todo corazón sus esfuerzos y todo el tiempo que han invertido para brindarme una vida realmente bendecida. Todo lo que me han enseñado me llevaré conmigo durante el transcurso de mi futuro. También me gustaría darle las gracias a mis abuelitos , los que hoy me acompañan y los que me cuidan desde el cielo, gracias por sus buenos consejos y cariño incondicional. Y ni cómo olvidarme de mis hermanitos o primos que han sido mis más leales porristas. Les agradezco a mi querida familia por todos los momentos en los que me han dado fuerzas y me han empujado a seguir mis sueños. Para muchos de nosotros, hoy logramos un gran triunfo, y quizá seamos los primeros de nuestras familias en alcanzar estos logros.
Inevitably, we will face challenges and obstacles along our respective journeys. However, I have no doubt that the resilience, determination, and adaptability we have developed during our time here will propel us forward. Remember, it is in the face of adversity that our true character is revealed. Embrace these challenges as opportunities for growth, for they will shape us into stronger, more compassionate
individuals.
As we depart for now, let us remember to never be afraid to stand for what is right and use our voices. We will be the change this world needs and the lessons we have learned within these halls will only further motivate us to reach all of our goals and overcome any obstacles. We may be heading into never before covered territory, but we will surely prevail and leave a mark on this world.
Congratulations, Class of 2023! We may be grieving the end of such an adventurous chapter of our lives today, but do not lose hope as the future holds great things. Let our voices be heard, and let our actions inspire others to join us in building a better world.
Thank you.
