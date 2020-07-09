My name is Justus by the way, nice to meet you all.
I’d like to start tonight by thanking my Lord and savior, who enabled me to accomplish my goals and get through the year with all this craziness going on. I also wanna thank Pastor Szydlowski for leading our school, Mr. S and Ms. Ruhl for administrating the school, every staff member and teacher here who’s made a difference in my life throughout the years.
My day 1 friends for sticking with me all this time, and finally to my Mom and Dad who’ve loved me, supported me, and sacrificed for me throughout my life. None of you have gone without being noticed.
So now that high school is over for me, I’m planning to get a job for a semester and then study Audio Engineering. It’s part of a passion that I discovered near the end of my Sophomore year that had to do a lot with writing lyrics and training my thought process.
When I was named Valedictorian, my immediate reaction was “Wait, what?”
In fact, the thoughts that I had writing this speech were: Nope. Forget this. I quit.
But just then, the Lord reminded me of a quote a wise man once said: “Look, if you had, one shot, or one opportunity, to seize everything you ever wanted, in one moment, would you capture it, or just let it slip?”
Honestly, I might’ve ... lost myself if it wasn’t for that.
The first time that I came to CCS in 2016, I had absolutely no idea what to expect. I’d been homeschooled all throughout 4th to 8th grade leading up to that point, so adjusting to this stage in life would be ever more difficult.
Although I wasn’t aware of anything besides the fact I had much to learn, what I know now is that I did my best regardless, and the best teacher of them all would be experience.
One of the experiences I had right away would be with people. I met nice people, people who seemed to be popular, and many others, but compared to everyone there, what I felt about myself could only be described as different.
That had been a word drifting in my mind for a while, so the people that had been treated as different stuck out to me more. I never cared about social cliques that much, and I tried to be at peace with everyone, but no one deserves to feel like they’re alone in the world, and I had already related to that feeling.
Instantly I felt like there would be a good connection I would have with those who were labeled as such.
Granted, that wasn’t the only reason I befriended them. I first had to begin changing my own mindset of how I viewed myself so I wouldn’t be trapped in the same way.
Knowing this, I could empathize with them feeling stuck in quicksand, and just needing love and friendship, lending a hand to those who felt like they were sinking.
Sure, I got some flak for it from some of my peers, and I always had ups and downs with them, but I wasn’t going to let anyone else determine my actions. God honored this decision by allowing me to have this achievement.
Soon enough, as I became older and a little wiser, I began to get more recognition and respect from people.
God gets the glory for that one as well, because even if that was a time where it was hard to hear His voice, I had faith that He was still working on my behalf.
However, deep down I was still that different kid who would turn himself into a pretzel on demand by putting my legs behind my head just to get a laugh.
I was a little more reserved and laid back than I was before, and my life seemed to be shaping up quite a bit, yet I never changed the level of kindness that I showed to my friends.
Fast forward to the fourth quarter of my senior year, Corona virus hit, and everyone had to be stuck in quarantine.
Whether you were happv to be away from everyone, or slowly going insane, we’re living in an historic time, because now when you look at the world, there’s riots in the streets with fear spreading, and what we do in this stage of our life is entirely up to us. Most of us don’t even know where to start.
But to my fellow graduates, we’ve all been growing together. Look at how far we’ve come!
To think that such a small phase in our lives is changing us to this degree, and that there’s still so much we have to experience.
The ambition we have will surely lead to great things. It may seem like we’re on top of the world, but we have some more climbing to do, and I think I speak for all of us when I say that God has a plan to get us there.
“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” I’d give that scripture to anyone who’s afraid right now, so keep your eyes on him, cause he has a plan.
I also want to encourage everyone with the fact that being different is OK, and it’s not a mistake. God made you that way, and he needs people who are built differently to be vessels for His kingdom. Finally, be kind, because you never know what someone’s going through or how life is affecting them.
You might just save it, or change it for the better. Remember all of the times that we had here, and how they’ve changed you as a person. I know if you’re like me you’re gonna look back on some of those moments and cringe, and that’s totally fine.
What better way to love yourself in the future, right?
And when you’re in that future, use your one opportunity and don’t let it slip away, whatever it is. Are you gonna seize the world, or let the world seize you?
Thank you for your time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.