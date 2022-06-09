Good evening ladies and gentlemen,
Before I get started, I would like to give a special welcome to our school board members, dignitaries and the Riverside County superintendent of schools. Today, we owe a great deal of thanks to the many people who have influenced us on our journey through school. In moments like these, we often tend to pause and look back to remember and also to look ahead to the future. Looking back we appreciate the long hours, the amazing lessons and the collaborative efforts by all the staff and administration.
To all the parents, family members, supporters and friends, thank you for guiding us. Through your nurturing encouragement, we have all grown into the young adults we are today. As for the Class of 2022 graduates, you should be proud of yourselves! We are the largest graduating class since 2013 with 288 students moving on into a new chapter of life.
Now, as we all know, these last few years may not have been exactly what we expected when we started high school. The first three days we were in high school were spent in the gym only attending a few classes each day because the teachers were on strike. Our sophomore year, we were put on lockdown the first day. Then we hit a real plot twist. In March of 2020, we finished off our third quarter of the year and then were told that for safety reasons, a two-week quarantine period was going to be placed. As crazy as this was, the break from school was enjoyable, but the uncertainty of what was to come soon settled in. Over and over again, we were told the “stay-at-home” mandate was extended until finally we reached the end of the school year. Then to begin our junior year, we were in a whole new world, where classes were online. And finally, we began our senior year, back on campus for the first time in a year and a half. As exciting as it was, it felt so different passing through crazy milestones like our last first day of high school, our last homecoming, our last football game….
Each milestone we seemed to know was coming began passing quicker and quicker, and now with a blink of an eye, we're here. Time flew didn't it? The four years we spent together here as a class were so different from any other class’ because for half of the time we were in high school, we were isolated from each other. We’ve seen situations like these happen in movies we’ve watched growing up. For example the movie, “Frozen.” Ana and Elsa were best buddies, and then something dramatic happened. Obviously, COVID has been markedly different from having to deal with magical ice powers, but you see where I'm going. Knowing that there was still someone there waiting for you has been and will always be a comforting thought.
A lot has changed but that's OK. We have learned and grown so much from all of these unpredictable experiences. We joined classes virtually but hid behind cameras finding safety behind that black screen but feeling lonely and isolated at the same time. I don't know about you guys, but during quarantine, I watched more Disney movies in a year and a half than I have in my entire life. Suddenly I found myself thinking about life differently and finding new meaning and understanding in these life lessons. Maybe it’s a little because I’m growing up and maybe it's because of the situations we have been through. I watched “Tangled” on repeat and suddenly I began to relate to Rapunzel, and I started wondering, “When will my life begin?” The experience of virtual learning, virtual dances, virtual friendships became virtually irritating because of how much it felt like I had missed. In many circumstances we found ourselves saying over and over as Dory sang in “Finding Nemo,” “Just keep swimming…” and we clearly did because here we all are today.
As much as our parents may want to keep us safely locked in a tower because “mother knows best,” it is our time to step into the real world. To explore, to make mistakes, and to learn from them. We find ourselves now seeing all the wonders of childhood and not wanting to let go with the fresh memories in our head, but also knowing there is so much to look forward to on our new paths set in front of us as we transform into the phases of adulthood.
This is such an exciting moment, but it is tough as well. Up until now we’ve all been in it here together, going the same direction, reporting to the same school every day and living in the same small town. We are now about to switch up the rhythm we have known our whole lives as many of us will head off in a new direction and the familiarity of these years will be gone. I feel a mix of emotions, as I’m sure you do too. I’m excited for the adventure of a new place and the new friends to be made. For learning more about what I want my forever to look like as you all should be too. But there is also sadness in knowing this time together has come to an end. The memories will surely last, but the daily routines will most likely be different. I hope for all of us that each tomorrow presents itself with an opportunity that challenges and provides room for growth and that every opportunity is seized with excitement.
Ultimately, I think what Disney has been trying to tell us all along is that no matter what path you choose after today everything will be okay, because like Flynn Rider said, “This is just part of growing up, a little adventure, and a little rebellion.” Thank you!
