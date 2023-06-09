Good evening my fellow graduates, esteemed faculty members, and proud parents,
I am beyond honored to stand before you today as the valedictorian of Beaumont High School's Class of 2023. It’s been a long 4 year journey and the feelings are bittersweet, but now we've made it to the finish line. Congratulations, everyone!
First and foremost, I want to express my sincerest gratitude to our wonderful teachers and faculty members. Thank you for challenging us, guiding us, and inspiring us to be the best versions of ourselves. Your tireless dedication to our education has not gone unnoticed, and we are forever grateful for all that you have done for us.
I also want to take a moment to thank our families and loved ones who have supported us throughout our high school journey. From driving us to school every day to cheering us on at sports games and performances, you have been our biggest fans and our rock through it all. We could not have made it here today without your unwavering love and support.
Of course, I cannot forget about my fellow classmates. We have shared so many unforgettable moments together, from the highs of prom and homecoming to the lows of late-night cramming sessions and stressful exams. Honestly, I don’t know how we all made it. Through it all, we have become a family, and I am so proud of each and every one of us for making it to this point.
As we prepare to take the next step in our journey, whether that means heading off to college, starting a new job, leaving for the military, or taking a gap year, I urge you all to remember the lessons we have learned here at Beaumont High. Embrace new challenges with an open mind and a positive attitude. Remember that failure is not the end, but an opportunity to learn and grow. And most importantly, never forget the friendships and memories we have made here.
Now I ask YOU, my fellow class of 2023 stand up, give yourself a pat on the back. This is your day, this is your graduation. This is your time to celebrate. Parents and faculty give these graduates a round of applause. Congratulations class of 2023! You did it!
