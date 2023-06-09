Hi everyone! I’m Andrew, and I’m honored and very thankful to be up here and say a few words as valedictorian! Before I thank anyone, I want to give all glory and thanks to God for all that he has done for me this year! I’m so thankful that I can go to Him with whatever is on my mind and know that He’s listening. I’m so glad that I’ve gotten to grow closer to him this year.
I’ll try to go fast with my thanks because if i thank every single person we’d probably be here for another hour, and aaron wouldn’t like that. But first I’d like to thank all the staff, coaches and teachers here at CCS especially Miss Gleb, Mr Nino
Mr Brown, Mr Moyer, Miss Martinez, Mr and Mrs Corl,and Mr Gallardo! For some I’ve only known for a year or two. But even so, I’m so grateful for all the lessons and advice you all have given to me throughout my 13 years here at CCS. I’ve shared so many great memories with you guys and I’m so thankful that God brought you all into my life! I love all you guys so much and I’ll always be praying for you!
And I would like to give a special thank you to Pastor Szydlowski. You’ve helped me grow so much in my walk with Christ this year, and I’m so thankful for all you’ve done for this school. It isn’t easy being a pastor, especially a pastor of the school, but you still worked through that, and God has blessed you for it! So thank you Pastor!
To all of my family that showed up to support me tonight! I’m forever grateful for each and every one of you guys for all that you’ve done for me and for all the memories that we all shared! Thank you for everything and I love you all so much!
Now Dad. You’ve always been there for me. So much so to the point you even got a job at the school. You’ve always been a rock that I look up to and you always try to push me to be the best version of myself. Whether it’s in sports or academics, you’re always supporting me no matter what. I’m forever grateful to you and from the bottom of my heart, thank you! I Love you Dad!
Mom, I’ve never known a harder worker than you! You worked 2 night jobs sometimes in the same week and even though your really tired when you come home, you still ask me and aaron how our day was with a smile on your face. You’re advice,love, and influence is something I’ll never forget. I could never ask for a greater mom, chef, and friend! I love you Mom!
And to my least favorite and my only brother, Aaron. I may not say this often but I’m glad that you’re my brother. You’re always there to say something that’ll always make me laugh and brighten up my day! I’ll always be there for you and I love you lil bro!
Too all of my friends! I’m so thankful for the influence you all had on me throughout my time at CCS! I’m so grateful that God placed you all in my life and for all the fun memories we all had! Even the most boring games we played were all so much fun because of you guys! I’ll never forget you all and I thank you with all of my heart!
And to all eight of my fellow seniors of 2023, congratulations! We made it! We achieved so much this year! We went to new york and Washington DC. We raised a lot of money with our fundraisers! Except valentines day, we don’t talk about valentines day. Those times we spent raising money for those trips, we grew in character, teamwork and we grew as people as well! Even though sometimes we all yelled at each other for no reason at all and or tell someone they can do better at their job (you know who you are, cough jeremiah). I wouldn’t trade those memories for anything else in the world.
You guys made the 2023 school year so enjoyable and I’m so grateful for each and every one of you guys! I’m excited to see what God has planned for all you!
Thank you again CCS for everything, and peace out!
