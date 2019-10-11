Plan to be scared – very scared – over the next three weekends in the San Gorgonio Pass.
A variety of Halloween events will be taking place in Banning and Beaumont and will feature haunted houses, mazes, costume contests and pumpkin carving.
Here’s a look at the events starting Oct. 18:
• The Banning Chamber of Commerce will holds its Market Night Trunk and Treat at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. The event is free.
• The Pinball Museum will hold a Haunted Funhouse Maze Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27 at 700 S. Hathaway St.
• LifePoint Church will hold a trunk or treat at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at 565 N. San Gorgonio Ave. There will be costumes, games, candy and a bouncy house. For information, call (951) 849-2601.
• The Banning Community Center will hold its Halloween Fest on Oct. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 789 N. San Gorgonio Ave. A costume contest will be held at 7 p.m. A scavenger hunt will be held and pumpkins will be awarded every hour. There will be games and food for purchase. A trunk or treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. You must pre-register. If you want to host a trunk, call (951) 922-3242.
• The sixth annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Toti’s Art Studio, 235 N. San Gorgonio Ave. The event is a reminder of those who have passed on. There will be colorful art, live music, face painting and Pan de Muerta. A community altar will feature photo copies of those have passed on. The ceremonial opening prayer will start at 1 p.m. For information, call (951) 378-3443.
• The Monster Mash Halloween Party will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Chatigny Center, 1310 Oak Valley Parkway. There will be free games, indoor trick or treating and food for purchase. A costume contest will start at 6:30 p.m. For information, call (951) 769-8524.
• A pumpkin carve will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at Noble Creek Community Park, Field 5.
Pumpkins are $3 each. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. There also will be a performance by Dance Spectrum. For information, call (951) 845-9555.
• The Beaumont Police Department will hold a trunk or treat at 5 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Beaumont Sports Park parking lot on Beaumont Avenue.
It is free.
There will be food vendors and local vendors.
Anyone interested in hosting a trunk can call (951) 768-8500.
