I recently began a series of articles on the employees of the Sun Lakes Food and Beverage Department who have 10 years of service or more working at Sun Lakes.
This week I am shining the spotlight on Theresa Maine who has been working at Sun Lakes for over 18 years.
She stated that she specifically remembers the date was November 2001 when she began working here.
Her oldest son was only two months old at the time and it was, as any mother knows, particularly difficult to leave him to return to the work force.
While she was a sophomore in high school, Theresa began working as a hostess at the now closed Carrows Restaurant that was located in Banning.
When one of the regular waitresses didn’t come in one day, Theresa filled in and decided to make the transition into being one of the servers.
While employed with Carrows, she attended management classes provided by the company which covered all aspects of the food service industry from busser up through management positions.
She spent ten years with Carrows and served in a management position before her departure.
Theresa is one of two managers at the Sun Lakes Restaurant where she specializes in banquets.
In addition, she is also a server and enjoys providing excellent customer service to the Sun Lakes members.
As part of her management responsibilities, Theresa expertly handles any issues that arise when her superiors are not available.
When I asked her about her favorite part of her job, Theresa stated that “she loves working at Sun Lakes and that is the reason she has been here for over 18 years.”
She has also made many friendships over the years with her customers and their families and has seen many changes during her tenure.
Theresa has been married to her high school sweetheart, Bubba, for 23 years.
They have three children: two sons who are 18 and 16; and a 14-year-old daughter.
When I asked her what she enjoys doing when she’s not working, she replied that, “her children’s activities take up most of her time.”
Before we ended the interview Theresa told me that she spends more time at Sun Lakes than at home and truly feels that many of her co-workers and customers are like family to her.
Theresa handles her job very professionally and is one of the dedicated employees who strives to make each of our dining experiences at the Sun Lakes Restaurant as enjoyable as possible.
