In celebration of Carol's Kitchen serving hot lunches to the less fortunate in Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon for the past 21 years, Carol's Kitchen is co-hosting a second annual food drive this holiday season to feed the needy.
Tax Cottage’s offices in Banning and Yucaipa are hosting a food drive through March 6.
Donations are being accepted for groceries of non-perishable food or grocery store gift cards at 783 W. Ramsey St., Suite A, in Banning Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Three lucky winners will receive a (non-cash value) ticket for free tax preparation equal to $125.
For each bag or gift card received, Tax Cottage will give a ticket for three drawings.
Ticket drawing will be recorded and posted on Tax Cottage’s Facebook page.
The drawings will be conducted at address above starting at 5:30pm on March 10.
Winners do not need to be present to win.
Carol's Kitchen will distribute all items to our less fortunate community members after each of their weekly hot lunch meals.
For information call Tax Cottage at (951) 922-0445 or Carol’s Kitchen, (951) 284-4104.
