The Young at Heart Club held an Ocho de Mayo Golf Tournament on Saturday afternoon, May 8.
Fourteen teams competed in the four-person scramble with a twist followed by an alfresco Mexican dinner held at the North Clubhouse golf cart parking area catered by Tacos & Beer.
The 1 p.m. shotgun start had the fourteen teams beginning at different holes on the Executive Course.
Margaritaville Girls, Theresa Van Haren, Shannon McKinney and Sandy Richman served up cold margaritas for the players after the first nine holes.
There was a first place tie between two teams and the top four team placings were as follows:
First Place — Steve and Sally Jo Schwartz and Bob and Michele Walter
First Place — Mike and Kathy Weeks and Jerry and Marilyn Woodard
Second Place — Ray and LaWanda Roberson and Larry and Sheila James
Third Place — Michael Stone, Fred Richman, Dennis McKinney and Jeff Van Haren
Fourth Place — John and Judy Jones and Gino DeMonaco and Candi Christopher
Finishing in fourteenth place was the team of Bill and Fran Rayner and Bill and Anita Lawrence who received a certificate for a golf lesson with first assistant golf pro, Alex Bidelman.
It was a fun afternoon spent with friends golfing, laughing and sharing a meal to celebrate Ocho de Mayo.
