Back in the swing of things in the New Year, Young at Heart held a bocce tournament on Saturday, March 12.
There were 72 participants; eight teams of four in the A (experienced) flight and ten in the B (inexperienced) flight.
Another dozen or so signed up just to watch and join in for the dinner and socializing afterward in the North Clubhouse.
The games were officiated by Mo Farra, Bob Walter and Tom Kehealy, while helpers Theresa Van Haren, Shannon McKinney and Sandy Richman kept the crowd organized and the sangria flowing.
Congratulations to the winners:
A flight
First place: Rick and Judy Taylor, Dave and Judy Crail
Second place: Dennis and Lillie Sims, Cliff and Donna Leone
B flight
First place: Jean Bowman, Jean Dobson, Michael and Danny Stone
Second place: Dennis and Shannon McKinney, Jeff and Theresa Van Haren
Young at Heart has many more events upcoming this year.
For details, or to become a member, contact Michele Walter at (951) 202-8009.
