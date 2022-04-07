Back in the swing of things in the New Year, Young at Heart held a bocce tournament on Saturday, March 12.

There were 72 participants; eight teams of four in the A (experienced) flight and ten in the B (inexperienced) flight.

Another dozen or so signed up just to watch and join in for the dinner and socializing afterward in the North Clubhouse.

The games were officiated by Mo Farra, Bob Walter and Tom Kehealy, while helpers Theresa Van Haren, Shannon McKinney and Sandy Richman kept the crowd organized and the sangria flowing.

Congratulations to the winners:

A flight

First place: Rick and Judy Taylor, Dave and Judy Crail

Second place: Dennis and Lillie Sims, Cliff and Donna Leone

B flight

First place: Jean Bowman, Jean Dobson, Michael and Danny Stone

Second place: Dennis and Shannon McKinney, Jeff and Theresa Van Haren

Young at Heart has many more events upcoming this year.

For details, or to become a member, contact Michele Walter at (951) 202-8009.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Wine Club holds inaugural event

Wine Club holds inaugural event

The Sun Lakes ballroom was filled with nearly 200 enthusiastic wine club members for an evening of wine and food pairings held on Sunday, March 27.

Save the date for Makua Hula’s upcoming show

Save the date for Makua Hula’s upcoming show

Save Sunday, May 22 for the Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers’ upcoming production of “More Aloha from the Islands.” The dancers presented their first show in 2019 and this show, led by Director of Choreography, Perla Williams, will be their second which will feature both Hawaiian and Polynesian dances.

Be safe, not sorry

Be safe, not sorry

Community Awareness, a new group in Sun Lakes, presented its first program last week in the MCH ballroom.