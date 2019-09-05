This month, the Yiddish Culture Club welcomes the Hebrew Year 5780, as its members and guests celebrate the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which commemorates the creation of the world.
Rosh Hashanah means ‘the head of the year.’ Its exact date moves every year as the Jewish calendar is based on the lunar cycle.
This calendar varies in relation to the solar calendar used in the west.
Rosh Hashanah not only marks the Jewish New Year, it also is the start of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance, culminating in the holiest day, Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.
Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. (a week earlier than we usually meet), we will enjoy a celebratory New Year's dinner in the South Clubhouse.
Catered by Thomas Caterers, the menu includes such traditional foods as gefilte fish, chicken matzah ball soup, challah, roast tri-tip and roast chicken, veggies, roasted potatoes with onions, and honey cake. Please BYOB.
Special entertainment for the evening will be dancers from the Shilo Messianic Congregation of Calimesa, who performed to rave reviews at last year's Chorale holiday performance.
Cost for this feast is $20 per person for members and $23 for non-member guests.
Flyers will be in the rack at the MCH.
If you wish to make up a table of eight, please send all checks together in one reservation.
Be sure to get your reservations in early, since seating is limited.
YCC meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., providing interesting programs for all Sun Lakers.
Knowledge of Yiddish is not necessary, since English is the language of the Club, and Jews and non-Jews are welcome to join.
Reservations, speical food needs and general information questions are to be directed to Maryanne Kirschbaum at (909) 446-9252 .
