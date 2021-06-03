This month’s meeting will be on the third Wednesday (instead of the second) June 16, at 7 p.m. in the MCH. The YCC presents as a speaker Steve Barron, chief executive officer of San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital. Come to this free event to find out about your community hospital. Hear about its innovations, construction projects, improved relationship with Beaver Medical Center, enhancement of hospital services, and more.
The Medical Board appointed Barron as permanent CEO on Nov. 5, 2019, after he served as Interim Director for two years. He was formerly a CEO at St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, and also worked with Epic Management.
Non-members are invited to attend and try us out. YCC generally meets the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m., at the MCH. Hopefully we will soon meet at the South Clubhouse. Watch SLCC media for event announcements.
If you would like to take advantage of all the events planned for the next twelve months, YCC annual dues are collected by July 31 of each year.
The Board has proposed a dues change to $20 per person to cover increases in the costs of food, labor, and entertainment. The membership will vote on this at the June 16 meeting. Membership forms will soon be placed in the rack at the main clubhouse entrance and emailed to existing members. Please make out your checks to the Yiddish Culture Club. You can bring your check to a meeting, or deliver it to Diane Berley, 753 Torrey Pines.
If you know of members that should receive a card for sickness or condolences, please contact Marilyn Forhane, YCC “Sunshine” Board Member, at (951) 845-9455.
The Yiddish Culture Club welcomes residents of any denomination.
A little Yiddish Club Culture: Jews speak Hebrew and Yiddish all over the world. While Hebrew is a Semitic language (subgroup of Afro-Asiatic languages) like Arabic and Amaraic, Yiddish is a German dialect, which uses many Hebrew words with a very distinctive Ashkenazic pronunciation.
