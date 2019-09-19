Members and guests of the Yiddish Culture Club filled the SCH for a moving remembrance of the events of 9/11.
Several people shared their emotional, personal experiences of that fateful day, whether they were in New York or as far away as Oregon at the time of the attack.
After listening to those accounts, and remembering where we each were when it occurred, participants watched a special video that showed the rebuilding of the new World Trade Center and the two reflecting pools at Ground Zero.
The video explained what actually happened to the twin towers, and what designers and architects learned from their collapse.
The new building was constructed of innovative materials and a design that would withstand another such terrible attack.
The video included dozens of interviews with designers, engineers, and construction workers.
It also showed the construction of the nearby museum, which houses some of the remnants of the original towers.
The YCC is looking forward to its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. at the South Clubhouse.
The Club will celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, with a traditional dinner catered by Thomas Catering.
A special attraction will be entertainment by the Shilo Messianic Dance group from Yucaipa.
The group performed at the December Chorale concert and were wonderful.
Get your reservations in by Sept. 26 to Maryanne Kirschbaum, 6012 Myrtle Beach, (909) 446-9252.
The cost is $20 for members, $23 for non-members. Special dietary needs will be accommodated.
Reservation flyers can be found in the rack in the MCH lobby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.