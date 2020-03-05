Spring is just around the corner and the Yiddish Culture Club is shaking things up with Word Bingo at the club’s Wednesday event on March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse. Everyone who signs up will receive five bingo cards with a dauber.
Each game winner will receive a gift card.
Cost to attend this event is $8 for members and $11 for non-members, paid in advance by March 8. (Tickets will not be sold at the door.)
Please mail or drop off your check at the home of Diane Stone, 1800 Litchfield. Informational flyers about this event are available in the Main Clubhouse shelf near the receptionist’s desk.
YCC’s annual Miriam Seder comes early this year, on April 1.
Watch for the flyer for this event and plan to attend. A fantastic Passover traditional feast will be served, to represent and celebrate miracles, love, resilience, and freedom.
New and meaningful events are always in the works for YCC, with a little bit of something for everyone. There are movies, guest speakers, ice cream socials, barbecues, sit-down dinners, and much more. This is an all-inclusive club, no Yiddish is necessary, and all beliefs are welcome.
Membership contact is Diane Berley at (818) 943-6457. For more information, call Diane Stone at (951) 769-0130.
