Yiddish Culture Club lights the Menorah

The first night of Hanukkah was another chilly one, but a devoted group of Yiddish Culture Club members and guests huddled together in the MCH parking lot for the lighting of the Sun Lakes Menorah, which stands in the grassy area just opposite the portico.
The menorah was designed by Sun Laker Marge Amstadter, and its construction was funded with donations from YCC members and other residents.
One light was lit, and the assembled guests, led by YCC president Ellie Fixman and Program Director Diane Stone, sang traditional prayers and songs for the occasion.
Each evening, as the 8-night “Festival of Lights” progressed throughout the week, another light on the menorah was illuminated.
The menorah lighting was followed by a wine and cheese reception in the ballroom.
Because the Jewish calendar is a lunar one, rather than the secular Gregorian calendar, Jewish holidays are celebrated on different days each year.
Hanukkah usually falls anywhere between Nov. 27 and Dec. 26.
It has begun on Christmas Eve only 4 times in the last 100 years.
The Yiddish Culture Club is renowned for its interesting programs, and is open to Sun Lakers of all faiths.
The club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month.
For more information contact Diane Stone, at swmbo3@gmail.com, or 951-769-0130.
