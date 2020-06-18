The Yiddish Culture Club held a Zoom membership meeting earlier this month with about a dozen members in attendance.

It was a laugh-filled meeting, since several members had no idea how to navigate Zoom, while others kept interrupting with advice, comments, and suggestions. It was fun to share lockdown stories and compare coping mechanisms. Most of all, it was wonderful to see familiar faces and laugh and share with friends.

Another Membership Zoom meeting will be held July 8 at 6 p.m. Zoom information will be sent out to YCC members.

The YCC Board is not pursuing dues renewals at this time since membership cannot meet. The Board will look at options when it is assured the club can start up, and then decide how past and future dues will be handled.

The Yiddish Culture Club welcomes Sun Lakers of any denomination.

For more information, contact Diane Stone at (951)769-0130 or Diane Berley at (818) 943-6457.

