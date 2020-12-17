To celebrate the “sweetness of life,” the YCC Board of Directors gave out jelly donuts and chocolate coins, called “gelt,” to its members on Dec. 10, the first night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.
During the holiday, which lasts for eight days and nights, Jews traditionally eat foods that are cooked in oil to symbolize the miracle of the Hanukkah lights.
Jelly donuts can be traced back to Poland in the late 1500s.
As Polish Jews emigrated throughout the world during the 19th and 20th centuries, they brought the custom of eating jelly donuts with them. In the 1920s, they were considered official Hanukkah food.
“Gelt” means money in Yiddish. In the 17th century, Polish children gave money to their teachers as tips, or gifts, and were later given gelt themselves. In the 1920s, an American candy company picked up the idea, and created the first chocolate gelt wrapped in gold foil packed in a mesh money bag.
Involved in the purchase, assembly, and delivery of the donuts and gelt to YCC members were board members Ellie Fixman, Sara Friedman, Maryann Kirschbaum, Diane Stone, Barbara Jesus, Marilyn Forhane, Mary Chepovsky, and Diane Berley.
(0) comments
