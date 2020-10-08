Yiddish Culture Club delivers challahs

The Yiddish Culture Club surprised over 100 members last week by delivering delicious challahs — round, horn shaped bread — to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
This delicious bread is usually shared with family and friends at a special holiday dinner, but COVID 19 made that impossible this year.
The challahs were special ordered from Manhattan of the Desert.
Included in the surprise package — put together by Sara Friedman, Ellie Fixman, and Maryanne Kirschbaum — was an apple and some honey, also symbolic of the new year.
The packages were delivered by YCC Board members and able assistants Maryanne and Sheldon Kirschbaum, Sara and Lloyd Friedman, Diane Berley, Mary and Ben Chepovsky, Marilyn and Don Forhane, and Diane Stone.
Rosh Hashanah is celebrated for 10 days.
The 10th day is Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, when the Book of Life is sealed for the year 5781.
