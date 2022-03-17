Purim is a Jewish holiday which commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman, an official of the Achaemenid Empire who was planning to have all of Persia's Jewish subjects killed, as recounted in the Book of Esther. Haman was the royal vizier to Persian king Ahasuerus.

To celebrate this holiday, the story of Esther is read aloud, and participants shake noisy groggers whenever Haman’s name is mentioned.

The club’s monthly speaker was Four Seasons resident Perry Goldstein, who sang songs about the holiday. Although the tunes were familiar ones, the funny lyrics were Perry’s own.

Shakable noisy groggers were passed out to the audience, and traditional cookies called hamantaschen were available on each table.

YCC meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month providing interesting programs for all Sun Lakers. New and meaningful topics are always in the works, and input from members is welcome. There’s entertainment, movies, guest speakers, ice cream socials, barbecues, sit-down dinners, and much more in the planning.

YCC is an all-inclusive club, no Yiddish is necessary, and all beliefs are welcome.

Notify Diane Stone, VP Programs, at (951) 769-0130 (swmbo3@gmail.com) if you have program ideas or want to borrow one of the DVDs from the YCC Library.

Diane Berley, Membership VP, at (818) 943-6457 (berley52@aol.com) will answer any questions about membership.

