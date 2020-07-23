The Yiddish Culture Club had its second Zoo m meeting on July 8, which was its regular scheduled meeting night. Instead of an annualFourth of July celebration with traditional BBQ and entertainment, 24 members participated in the Zoom call — some on audio-only call in and the rest via an assortment of IPads, IPhones, Android devices, and computers.
Participants discussed the latest Sun Lakes guidelines and COVID-19 happenings. They viewed a short tribute to Carl Reiner, who passed away on June 29 at the age of 98.
They enjoyed a short film clip of "The 2000 Year Old Man" with Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks. YCC members have had a few falls and fractures, but everyone was in good spirits and we had members join us from as far away as Bellingham, Washington and also from the San Fernando Valley. The Club plans to have another Zoom meeting on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Please call Diane Stone at (951) 769-0130 if you need assistance with the technical part of Zoom, and she can run you through a test session so you're comfortable with the platform. Remember, you don't need to do video — a land-line phone will work also for audio only. The YCC wants to keep in touch.
