About 75 people attended last week’s meeting of the Yiddish Culture Club held in the ballroom of the MCH. Members and guests watched a variety of film clips — a wonderful song called “The Older I Get” by Alan Jackson played; a short 10-minute clip about David Ben Gurion in honor of Israel’s 73rd anniversary of Independence on April 15; and an entertaining 17-minute film of Brad Zimmerman doing his show “My Son the Waiter, A Jewish Tragedy”. It was all-around great entertainment.
The club honored its members who kept the club going since last March (through Zoom meetings), and all the Gift Fairies who delivered presents to all members during the past year in honor of various holidays.
YCC was the last club to hold a meeting in the ballroom before the pandemic changed our lives, and the first to hold a general live and in person meeting in 2021.
The club hopes to get back into the South Clubhouse soon, but that will depend on state and local guidelines. The telephone committee will call members with final information.
Mark your calendars now for the next meeting on June 16, which is the third Wednesday of the month. The guest speaker will be Steve Barron, the chief executive officer of San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital. He’ll speak about how San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital got through the pandemic and their plans for expansion.
