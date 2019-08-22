Loyola Law School Professor, and former FOX news legal reporter, Stanley A. Goldman read a dramatic passage from his book, “Left to the Mercy of a Rude Stream: The Bargain That Broke Adolf Hitler and Saved My Mother,” to a packed SCH audience at YCC’s meeting last month.

The passage told about a Jewish furrier from Sweden named Norbert Massur, who made a deal with Heinrich Himmler that saved the lives of a group of women who were being held at Ravensbrück concentration camp in Germany.

Seven years after the death of his mother, Professor Goldman traveled to Israel and discovered a picture of the women, and was able to identify his mother as one of them.

This amazing, little-known story uncovered a piece of history about the undermining of the Nazi regime, the women of the Holocaust, and the strained but loving relationship between a survivor and her son.

His book is part history and part memoir, and tells the terror of his mother’s captivity, her unlikely survival, and the long-term effects of her experience on both their lives.

Goldman’s mother Malka, went from growing up in Łódź (pronounced Lodz) Poland to the Łódź Ghetto to Auschwitz to a slave labor camp to Ravensbrück, losing her husband and 2 children along the way to the atrocities of the infamous Holocaust.

After she was liberated, Malka went to Sweden and then to Los Angeles, where she changed her name to Molly and met her husband while working as a seamstress. Stan was their only child. Molly Goldman rarely talked to her son about her experiences. She always felt cold, he remembered, and hoarded loaves of bread because of her acute fear of starvation.

“She was overly protective and it was hard for her to make eye contact with me,” said Goldman sadly, “because I looked so much like the 2 children she lost before I was born.”

The somber, but ultimately uplifting, story of his mother’s survival after such an unbelievable ordeal left the audience with many questions and lots of shared stories.

Don't miss the YCC’s next meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the SCH, which will feature a 9/11 tribute and a documentary about the construction of the new World Trade Center in New York.

As usual, members are free and guests pay just $3 at the door.

