The Yiddish Culture Club (YCC) presented a movie, “Never Forget,” at its monthly meeting in May. Starring Leonard Nemoy, Blythe Danner and Dabney Coleman, the movie tells the true story of Mel Mermelstein, a Jewish survivor of the Nazi Holocaust, who died at the age of 95 earlier this year.
Mermelstein, who lost his entire family at Auschwitz, is angered and horrified that a self-proclaimed World War II historical revisionist organization called the Institute for Historical Review is claiming that the Holocaust never happened.
Although itching to challenge them, he is initially dissuaded by the fact that the organization's standard tactic is to post a reward to anyone who can prove the Holocaust's occurrence, then ignore all petitioners and claim that no one has presented any proof, thus ensuring themselves publicity and credibility.
However, a lawyer notes that this kind of offer represents a breach of contract, leaving the organization open to a lawsuit.
Using this bold legal strategy, Mermelstein calls their bluff by formally accepting the offer to present his proof.
IHR takes the bait and Mermelstein takes them to court.
Mermelstein battles the neo-Nazis in court while they try to intimidate him to drop the case.
He triumphs in the end, winning a formal apology from IHR, $90,000 and a judge’s affirmation that the Holocaust indisputably happened.
YCC meets on the second Wednesday of each month providing interesting programs for all Sun Lakers.
New and meaningful topics are always in the works, and input from members is welcome.
There’s entertainment, movies, guest speakers, ice cream socials, barbecues, sit-down dinners and much more in the planning.
The club’s June meeting will be an ice-cream social at 7 p.m. on June 8 in the South Clubhouse.
Members are free; cost for guests is $4 per person at the door.
YCC is an all-inclusive club, no Yiddish is necessary, and all beliefs are welcome.
Notify Diane Stone, vice president of programs at (951) 769-0130 (swmbo3@gmail.com) if you have program ideas or want to borrow one of the many DVDs from the YCC Library.
Diane Berley, membership vice president, at (818) 943-6457 (berley52@aol.com) will answer any questions about membership.
