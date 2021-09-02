The North Clubhouse was filled with more than 55 enthusiastic bakers last Saturday afternoon.
Ellie Fixman, president of the Yiddish Culture Club and an accomplished baker taught the attendees how to make a challah from scratch.
Challah is that delicious egg bread used traditionally at Sabbath dinners and all Jewish holiday meals (and makes the best French toast).
During intermission, while everyone waited for their dough to rise, Marilyn Forhane presented an eye-opening quiz and discussion on food safety.
Marilyn’s career had been in the medical field, with her last 10 years as a food safety inspector. Included in the quiz were yes/no questions:
If I want my produce to be safe, should I wash fruits and vegetables with soap or detergent before I use them?
Is it OK to thaw meat on the counter? Since it starts out frozen, is it true that bacteria is not really a problem?
To get rid of any bacteria on my meat, poultry or seafood, should I rinse off the juices first?
The answer to all three of these questions is no.
Marilyn explained the science behind the answers to these common questions and their answers. All in attendance learned something new.
After an intermission, the bakers got back to their rising dough and completed their challahs by dividing the dough and then braiding it into the traditional shape. Baker had been supplied with personal baking equipment, which they took home along with their unbaked challah. The challah could be baked immediately or frozen to be baked at a future date.
The next YCC event will be a traditional Rosh Hashanah dinner to celebrate the Hebrew New Year 5782. It will take place on Sept. 8 at the SCH. Look for flyers in the MCH Lobby and act quickly as the cut-off date for reservations is Sept. 3.
