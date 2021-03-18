The Yiddish Culture Club has continued to have Zoom meetings during the pandemic and this month’s highlight will be a virtual Seder on Zoom!
We will deliver our abridged Hagaddah (order of the Seder) and everyone can participate. Just provide your own ceremonial foods, like bitter herbs (horseradish), charoses (horseradish), charoses (apples and honey), parsley, wine, a hard boiled egg, a shankbone (or chicken bone) and matzoh.
Don’t worry about getting the Matzoh — the YCC Board will be taking care of that, too!
Just mark the date on your calendar: Sunday, March 28 at 6 p.m.
The Zoom connection will be e-mailed to you shortly before that date.
The seder will be our only Zoom meeting in March.
Passover this year starts the eve of March 27 and continues through April 4.
It is one of the most important religious festivals of the year.
It commemorates the liberation of the children of Israel who were led out of Egypt by Moses.
