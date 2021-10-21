A somber, truth-be-told movie was shown by the Yiddish Culture Club at its October meeting.
“Who Will Write Our History” is Roberta Grossman’s historical film recounting the horrific struggles of Jews after being sealed inside the Warsaw Ghetto.
The story was narrated by three time Academy Award nominee Joan Allen portraying surviving journalist Rachel Auerbach. Ms. Auerbach detailed the work of historian Emanuel Ringelbaum, who led a clandestine group of journalists, scholars, and community leaders who secretly documented the atrocities of the Nazis from November 1940 until freed by the Soviets in 1945.
The movie presented much detail about what daily life looked life before and during the occupation.
Actual letters and documents written by this group were preserved and secretly buried in a cellar for safekeeping to serve as rebuttal to the Nazi propaganda.
The movie was interspersed with archival footage, narration by historians, and “scene reenactments.”
It went from bad to worse as the starving Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto were betrayed by everybody, and loaded onto trains and moved to the death camps.
Nobody moved or clapped after the presentation.
“We must never forget this horrific historical event,” said YCC Program Director Diane Stone.
YCC meets on the second Wednesday of each month providing interesting programs for all Sun Lakers.
New and meaningful topics are always in the works, and input from members is welcome.
There’s entertainment, movies, guest speakers, ice cream socials, barbecues, sit-down dinners, and much more in the planning.
YCC is an all-inclusive club, no Yiddish is necessary, and all beliefs are welcome.
Contact Program Director Diane Stone at (951) 769-0130 or swmbo3@gmail.com for more information.
