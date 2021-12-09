YCC lights the menorah

YCC member Fred Weinberg chants ancient blessings as the first light of the Hanukkah menorah is lit.

 Bob Murri

Yiddish Culture Club members and friends of all faiths enjoyed a sunset ceremony in the MCH portico on November 28 to light the first light of Hanukkah, the Jewish “Festival of Lights.” Fred Weinberg led the group in singing the familiar blessing, and chanting an ancient song of thankfulness. After the short ceremony, members went inside the MCH to enjoy a wine and cheese reception.

The large menorah, located on the grassy area facing the portico, illuminated another light each evening as the 8-night holiday progressed throughout the week. Because the Jewish calendar is a lunar one, rather than the secular Gregorian calendar, Jewish holidays are celebrated on different days each year.

YCC meets on the second Wednesday of each month providing interesting programs for all Sun Lakers. New and meaningful topics are always in the works, and input from members is welcome. There’s entertainment, movies, guest speakers, ice cream socials, barbecues, sit-down dinners, and much more in the planning.

YCC is an all-inclusive club, no Yiddish is necessary, and all beliefs are welcome. Contact Program Director Diane Stone at (951) 769-0130 or swmbo3@gmail.com for more information.

