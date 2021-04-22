Due to recent changes in state and local regulations, Sun Lakes is slowly opening back up.

The Yiddish Culture Club is delighted to announce that its 7 p.m. general meeting on May 12 will be held in the MCH ballroom.

It will be wonderful to actually meet and greet old and new members face-to face.

Following the new safety rules, face coverings must be worn, attendance is limited to only 125 members, and there can only be six seats at a table (no dragging chairs to include extra friends).

A special program is planned for the meeting, although no food or drink will be available.

The Yiddish Culture Club welcomes Sun Lakers of all denominations to enjoy its exceptional programs.

For more information, contact Vice President Diane Berley at (818) 943-6457) or email her at berley52@aol.com.

