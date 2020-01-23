YCC installs officers

It was a lovely dinner meeting as the Yiddish Culture Club said goodbye to last year’s board and installed new leaders for 2020.
Master of Ceremonies Lloyd Friedman presided over the installation of new officers, including President Ellie Fixman, Vice-President of Programs Diane Stone, Vice-President of Communications Barbara Jesus, Secretary Diane Berley, Treasurer Maryanne Kirschbaum, and Members-at-large Sara Friedman and Marilyn Forhane.
Longtime refreshments chairperson Barbara Willens received a commemorative plaque to signify her many years of devoted service to the club.
After a delicious dinner in the MCH, singer-songwriter and comedienne Linden Waddell, with pianist Marjorie Poe, presented a wonderful show called “Alan Sherman and Linden Find the Funny in Family.”
Featuring well-known parodies written by satirist Alan Sherman, Waddell delighted the packed audience as she lent her lovely voice and comedic style to the show.
Some of the songs were Waddell originals, as Waddell and Poe sang parodies about family relationships with parents, children, teenagers, mothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, friendships, and even pets.
YCC meets on the second Wednesday of each month providing interesting programs for all Sun Lakers.
New and meaningful topics are always in the works, and input from members is welcome.
There’s entertainment, movies, guest speakers, ice cream socials, barbecues, sit-down dinners, and much more in the planning.
YCC is an all-inclusive club, no Yiddish is necessary, and all beliefs are welcome.
Contact Program Director Diane Stone at (951) 769-0130 or swmbo3@gmail.com for more information.
