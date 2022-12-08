The YCC will close out the year 2022 with a huge Hanukkah dinner celebration at its meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the South Clubhouse. Deli style sandwiches and latkes will be served, with donuts for desert.
To celebrate this joyous holiday with frivolity, showman Perry Goldstein will entertain with Hanukkah parodies, satires and lots of laughs. Perry will bring along other band members for a night of fun- filled celebration. Word is out that there will also be a sing-a-long!
For more information, call Marsha at (262) 308-0784.
