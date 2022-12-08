The YCC will close out the year 2022 with a huge Hanukkah dinner celebration at its meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the South Clubhouse. Deli style sandwiches and latkes will be served, with donuts for desert.

To celebrate this joyous holiday with frivolity, showman Perry Goldstein will entertain with Hanukkah parodies, satires and lots of laughs. Perry will bring along other band members for a night of fun- filled celebration. Word is out that there will also be a sing-a-long!

For more information, call Marsha at (262) 308-0784.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Sun Lakes Art League Art Walk

Sun Lakes Art League Art Walk

The Sun Lakes Art League is excited to announce that an “Art Walk” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Many art communities throughout the world have held these unique and enjoyable art shows and Sun Lakes is happy to present this free …

Conquest of the Atlantic Ocean - Part 3

Conquest of the Atlantic Ocean - Part 3

The following is the final part in James Bailey’s three-part column chronicling historic milestones in the conquest of the Atlantic Ocean. One milestone was selected for each month of the year.

A cappella concert coming Aug. 21

A cappella concert coming Aug. 21

The Inland Sound Chorus and the Inland Empire Chorus, two local a cappella harmony groups, will present a concert of familiar songs in the Sun Lakes ballroom on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. Since 2012, the chorale has sponsored this exceptional summer afternoon musical presentation.