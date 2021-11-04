On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Yiddish Culture Club will bring guitarist, composer Professor Peter Curtis to Sun Lakes with his Hanukkah program, “Christmas Songs Created by Jewish composers.”
Curtis is a tenured professor of music at Riverside College.
He has performed or recorded with notable jazz and blues musicians and has played in some of the top jazz clubs in Southern California, as well as in New York’s Carnegie Hall.
There will also be a sing-a-long portion of this program.
Hanukkah begins on Nov. 28 and ends on Dec. 6.
It is an eight-day Jewish festival commemorating the end of the first recorded battle for religious freedom.
In the second century BCE, Before the Christian Era, a small band of Jewish warriors rose up against their Greco-Syrian oppressors, who had captured the city of Jerusalem and desecrated the Second Temple.
After the successful end of the revolt, the Temple was recovered and cleansed.
There was only one vial of oil to light the interior of the Temple as the work began, but that one vial miraculously lasted for eight days and nights.
Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, commemorates the rededication of the Temple. Jews everywhere light a candle each night to celebrate the miracle of a simple container of oil.
Families eat delicious sweets and play games while the candles burn.
Along with our wonderful entertainment, a scrumptious dinner will be provided by Manhattan in the Desert: deli sandwiches of corned beef, pastrami and turkey on rye bread; coleslaw, potato salad, pickles, a cheese platter, traditional potato lakes, and jelly donuts.
Coffee and tea will be available and you can BYOB. (Wine only, and $5 corkage fee applies).
The cost of this event is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Checks should be mailed or dropped off at the home of Maryanne Kirschbaum, 1942 Fairway Oaks Pkwy. no later than Nov. 6.
Flyers are in the rack in the lobby in the MCH.
YCC meets on the second Wednesday of each month providing interesting programs for all Sun Lakers. New and meaningful topics are always in the works, and input from members is welcome.
The club presents entertainment, movies, guest speakers, ice cream socials, barbecues, sit-down dinners, and much more.
YCC is an all-inclusive club, no Yiddish is necessary, and all beliefs are welcome.
Contact Program Director Diane Stone at (951) 769-0130 or swmbo3@gmail.com for more information.
