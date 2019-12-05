The first recorded battle for religious freedom occurred more than 2000 years ago in the Holy Land of Israel.
In about 165 BCE, Syrians invaded and occupied Judea, the homeland of the Jews.
Under the Syrians cruel authority, the Jews were not allowed to hold their own religious rituals.
They were forced to worship the Syrian king as their God.
As written in the Old Testament, the Jewish people rejected all such efforts to convert them, and Syrian soldiers defiled and ruined the holy Temple in Jerusalem, using it to stable their animals.
Led by Judas Maccabaeus, the Jewish people fought against the Syrians and defeated them after 3 years of fierce resistance.
After the fighting was over, the Maccabees worked hard to reclaim the holy Temple.
For the rededication ceremony to purify the Temple, they lit a candle in a golden lamp with a small flask of oil that they found.
Miraculously, the candle remained lit for eight days and nights.
To commemorate this miracle, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah was instituted.
At the heart of this Festival of Lights is a nightly menorah lighting: a single candle on the first night, two on the second, and so on, until the eighth night of Hanukkah, when all eight lights are burning.
At the Club’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the SCH on Wednesday, December 11, members and guests will enjoy a special Hanukkah dinner consisting of DELI sandwiches from Manhattan of the Desert in Palm Springs. That’s New York style: supersized sandwiches—pastrami, corn beef, turkey—crunchy pickles, and all the fixings.
Made for anyone who doesn't get out to the desert for an authentic deli sandwich (with that wonderful home-baked bread).
In addition, six of our members will make traditional potato latkes (not those frozen ones!) with applesauce and/or sour cream on the side.
Dessert will be jelly rolls, another Hanukkah tradition. $20 pp; $23 for guests.
Entertainment will be provided by a 3-piece combo starring Perry Goldstein, Brad Malinowski, and Raul Batista, who will perform and lead us in traditional Hanukkah and seasonal songs.
Tickets are $20 for members, $23 for guests. Pick up a flyer in the rack in the MCH lobby, and make your reservations now, since space is limited.
The Yiddish Culture Club will commemorate the actual holiday on the first night of Hanukkah, Dec. 22.
The Club will meet in the outside portico of the MCH at 4:45pm to light the first light of the beautiful menorah.
All Sun Lakers are welcomed. Dress warmly.
A free wine and cheese reception will be held afterward in the MPR of the MCH.
YCC meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the SCH, providing interesting programs for all Sun Lakers.
Knowledge of Yiddish is not necessary, since English is the language of the Club, and Jews and non-Jews are welcome to join.
Contact Pat Corrall at (951) 769-0957 or Diane Berley at (818) 943-6457 for more information.
