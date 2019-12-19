Members and friends of the Yiddish Culture Club will join together on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. in the MCH Ballroom for the Club’s annual Installation Dinner.
The cost is $25 for members and $28 for non-members.
To sweeten the evening, we’ll be entertained by Linden Waddell, who will perform her repertoire of humorous song parodies, in “Allan Sherman + Linden find the funny in family.”
The program lightens the universal theme of family and it through Allan Sherman's parody lyrics and comedic gems from The Great American Songbook and Broadway.
Linden is a magnificent singer and a talented comedienne who's not afraid to laugh at herself.
Big laughs and nostalgia reign in this one-woman musical cabaret revue. This will be an unforgettable performance that shouldn’t be missed.
The dinner menu will be a double entrée of Chicken Marsala and NY steak, with mashed potatoes, and glazed carrots.
To finish the delicious dinner will be a dessert of chocolate cream pie.
Vegetarian and gluten free options are available upon request.
Reservation forms are in the lobby of the MCH.
Deadline for reservations is Jan. 2, and they go to Diane Stone, 1800 Litchfield Drive.
Her phone number is: (951) 769-0130.
Please join us for a YCC highlight of the year.
