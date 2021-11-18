Womens Golf Club Divas

After hosting no Member/Guest Tournament since 2018, due to a rainout and COVID-19, the Sun Lakes Women’s Golf group went all out this year with their Divots for Divas competition.
A full field, decked out in as much bling as they could get away with and still swing a club, took over the Championship Course on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Members and guests were treated to both breakfast and lunch, catered by Gourmet Your Way. All received some “swag” at check-in and a cocktail, beer or a shot of some interesting concoctions at the crossroads.
A Marilyn Monroe cutout hung around the dessert table, beautifully designed with tasty treats from Bob the Baker. She also provided a great photo op for all the ladies.
It takes a lot of work to put on this tournament, from the logistics of getting information and gate passes to all guests, having a bag drop and drink station attended by volunteers, food considerations and the tournament itself. Michele Walter spearheaded the effort and in addition to the Pro Shop and Grounds Crew, she expressed her appreciation to her committee; Dennis and Shannon McKinney, Bob Walter, Steve Schwartz, George Moyer, Fred and Sandy Richman, Joanne Dixon and Donna Schein.
Dixon and Schein were in charge of the golf portion of the day and enlisted the help of Joanne Nevins, Joan Glenn, Patsy Green, Mitzi Taniguchi, Gail Miller, Sally Jo Schwartz, Ellie Allred, Diane Vecchione, and Nancy Boyle.
Here are the top winners in each of the three flights:
Diamond Flight — Gross: Sherri Little, Renee Dake, Krista Dewitt and Annette Tringham; Net: Beverly Simmons, Sue Lemaire, Marsha Midgett and Patti Clary.
Pearl Flight — Gross:
Diane Spence, Izzy Dolleschel, Patsy Green and Cathy Klasmeier; Net: Dokcha Hong, Karen McCarthy, Sue Merrill and Sue Wojcik.
Opal Flight — Gross: Mary Wilkie, Hazel Williams, Joan Glenn and Maureen Furlong; Net: Diane Vecchione, Debbie Kornegay, Judy Turner and Mary Anne Wynn. Closest to Pin Winners: Kay Rawle and Sue Merrill.
The prize for best outfit went to the team of Joanne Dixon, Donna Schein, Nan Fowler and Emily Wirenga as the four “Marilyns.” Thank you to Suellen Jackson for creating a unique golf towel as part of the winners package.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.