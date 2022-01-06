Women’s Golf Club honors former members

Each December the Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club hosts a Christmas luncheon for its members. In 2020, of course, it was cancelled due to COVID, so for 2021 the planning committee decided to do something a little more special.
On December 13, all active and former members of the SLWGC were invited to attend the annual party. The intent was to honor all of the ladies who had once been a part of the club, still reside in Sun Lakes, but are no longer able to play golf for various reasons.
The event was the brainchild of JoAnn Nevins, a member of the planning committee, who presented it to the Board for approval. Mo Farra chaired the committee, and along with Nevins and the other committee members; Betty Ferber, Pam Cinque, Deanne Smith, Sally Jo Schwartz and Gail Miller, they contacted 22 former members to extend an invitation.
To everyone’s delight, most of those contacted, accepted. In attendance were: Marilyn Garn, Betty Jo Ford, Scipia Kendall Curtis, Bonnie Seaver, Elaine Abrams, Dolly Dutton, Helen Hori, Jo Oliver, Margie Schroder, Dalene Tappata, Jan George, Jean Haralson, Jackie Snyder, Donna Thomas, Nancy Stancik, Elva Gonzalez, Jackie Teaters, Jodie Welch, Phyllis Wobken, Jeanne Burns, and R.J. Rupert.
At one point during the lunch, it was announced that the oldest member in attendance was Helen Hori, who had just celebrated her 100th birthday. The youngest member in attendance was Pam Cinque at 57, who recently purchased a home on the seventh fairway.
Kari Steinwart who has lived in Sun Lakes for just over a year said, “I love it here! I was impressed by the number of ladies in attendance, both current and previous members. It was wonderful to have the announcement of the oldest member. I hope I will still be golfing at 100. “
The club also has a few associate members; ladies who pay the dues to be able to attend social functions, but who no longer golf. Carol Wearda, who has lived in Sun Lakes for 29 years and was an active member for 15 years, just became an associate member in 2021. “I got my only hole in one at age 85”, she declared. “I liked this year’s luncheon with past members.”
Wanda Ranieri a 39 year resident has been with the Women’s Club since 1990 and still plays almost every week. She and former member Jean Haralson (who was with the club for 19 years) agreed that it was wonderful to see a lot of their old golfing friends. “I don’t see them as often as I’d like”, said Haralson. “It was a wonderful afternoon, a great idea!”
Sisters Ellie Allred and Marilyn Garn have both lived in Sun Lakes for 18 years. After a year off due to shoulder surgery, Allred is back on the course, but Garn retired from the club in 2016. “I was an associate until 2020”, said Garn. “I really enjoyed seeing everyone again.” Allred agreed, adding “I believe inviting alumni should be an annual thing.”
The overall consensus was that the food was delicious, the decorations beautiful and festive, the atmosphere warm and welcoming, and that the committee did an excellent job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.