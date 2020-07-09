Women’s Eclectic Golf Tournament

The Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Group got back into their competitive golf groove in June after a two month hiatus.
The ladies completed their Eclectic Tournament on June 25.
The format for this popular competition is a three round tournament that results in one 18-hole score per player.
Each woman plays three rounds, (one on each consecutive Thursday), and compares her scores on each hole per round.
The lowest score made on each hole is recorded, producing one final 18-hole score after the three days of play.
The object is to try to improve upon the score of every hole during each progressive day of the tournament. The results of this year’s Women’s Eclectic Tournament (Net Scores) are:
A Flight: 1st place – Sharron Williams (56), 2nd place - Carla Abreau and Sally Jo Schwartz tied with (58), 3rd place – Annette Tringham (59), 4th place – Cristy Glinoga (60), 5th place – Marilyn Tefank, Dokcha Hong and Donna Schein tied with (61)
B Flight: 1st place – Pat Costantino (60), 2nd place tie – Jean Bowman, Corky Evans and Kay Rawle (61), 3rd place – Pam Cinque (62), 4th place – Diane Spence (63)
C Flight: 1st place – Yolanda Salas (55), 2nd place –Sandy Moyer (60), 3rd place tie – Marcy Tierney, Jeanie London, Sharon Kealy (61).
D Flight: 1st place – Wanda Ranieri (55), 2nd place – Joanne Slivkoff (56), 3rd place – JoAnn Nevins (57), 4th place tie – Gail Miller, Marilyn Knowles, Candi Christopher and Brenda Day (60).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.