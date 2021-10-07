The 17th Annual Women 4 Hope Golf Tournament was held Monday, September 27 on the Sun Lakes Executive Golf Course. The chilly overcast morning was welcomed by the more than ninety lady golfers after the higher than usual temps of previous weeks.
Women 4 Hope is a registered, non-profit organization, and the money raised has been contributed to three programs serving the Banning area. They are the Banning High School Girl’s Golf Team, The Lady Eagles Woman’s Golf Team from Mt. San Jacinto College, and The Soroptimist House of Hope. The first golf tournament was held May 31, 2005 and as of 2020, the tournament had raised in excess of $150,000.
The tournament format was a step-aside scramble. Each player could also purchase two mulligans to use wherever they chose. There were two flights; the H.E.L.P and the Hope, named after local charities.
There were a lot of fun surprises sprinkled around the course. A bloody mary and margarita station on on two of the holes was refreshing. Golf Shop Assistant, Mike Herrera hit the drive for each on hole number six,and the team played their ball from where it landed – many were on the green on this par four.
After golf, there was a luncheon in the restaurant, along with both a silent and live auction for some fun swag. Spa and wine baskets, an instant pot, golf baskets and a beautiful painting by Sun Lakes own award winning artist Mary Backer helped raise money at the silent auction.
Emcee George Moyer auctioned off rounds of golf, golf lessons and a stay at Morongo, along with some gift certificates to local eateries to raise more serious dough at the live auction.
Former committee member, Karen Hoferer who passed away this year, was honored with a toast and a moment of silence at the lunch. She was very involved with Women 4 Hope and is greatly missed.
A lot of people put in a lot of work for this event and deserve recognition. Overall it was a great success.
Tournament Committee: Kay Rawle, Evon Montague, Diane Spence, Soni Jackson, Karen Daniels, Judy Jones and Bea Mercado. Advisors: Beverly Rashidd and Carol Newkirk
Other volunteers and contributors: Phil and Soni Jackson, Nancy Guthrie, Nancy Kadolph, Sandy Richman, Jackie Snyder, Nita Cooke, Audrey Walsh, Don and Rita Laundreaux, Judy Taylor, Chris Vogel, Sharon Kealy, Judi Dowd, Cookie Wolfswinkel, Valerie Menefee, Richard and Evon Montague, Judy Jones, Sun Lakes Golf Pros, Chris Mitchell and Jason Ewals.
Auction Donors: Mary Backer, Carol Allbaugh, Applebee’s, Alex Bidelman, Four Paws Inn, Cristy Glinoga, Soni Jackson, Valerie Menefee, Evon Montague, Morongo Golf, Johnny Russo’s Sonic Drive-In, Sunrise CC, Kathy Weeks, Farmer Boys, Brian Garlington, Gramma’s Country Kitchen, Judy Jones, Bea Mercado, Morongo Casino, Raising Cane’s, Soboba Springs Golf Club, Sun Lakes Sew What? Club, Michele Walter, Eileen Zulkowski, Seven Lakes Golf Club.
There were many clubs and individuals from Sun Lakes and the surrounding community who sponsored a hole: Districts 6, 16, 21, 7, 17 and 23; Sun Lakes Men’s and Women’s Golf Clubs and Executive Golf Clubs; Saturday Morning Golf Group, Sun Lakes Bingo, Sun Lakes Playhouse, Carlos Kustom Karts, Chungs Realty Center, Dr. Peeke and Beaumont Dental, Bank of Hemet, Jim Abbott, David Amar, Bob Mejia, Bill Bess and Mike Smith, Maureen Condon, Peter and Kaye Dunne, Carol Feng, William and Donna McNeese-Smith, Susanne and Shawn Oberst, Diane Spence, Richard and Marilyn Tefank, Joyce Ahrens, Nancy Boyle, Pam Cinque, Judi Dowd, Larry Ellis, Carol Newkirk, Beverly Rashidd, Richard and Evon Montague, Linda Otten, John and Kay Rawle.
Tournament Winners: HELP Flight – First Place Gross Score went to Marilyn Tefank, Kari Steinwart, Linda Emmerson and Izzi Dolleschel. First Place Net - Joan Glenn, Mary Wilke, Sandy Moyer and Leta Lawson. Second Net – Jean Dobson, Jean Bowman, Jean London and Pat Costantino. Third Net – Kay Dunne, Cathy Blodgett, Mary Gibson and Liz Klein
HOPE Flight First Place Gross Score went to Sandy Cooper, Beverly Simmons, Marsha Midgett and Russie Friese. First Net – Wanda Ranieri, Joann Slivkoff, Sue Merrill and Rosemary Dimitt. Second Net – Char McCracken, Genie Walls, Betty Jo Ford and Linda Otten. Third Net – Pam D’Arca, Joanne Vetter, Gale Crandell and Judy Turner
Congratulations to the closest to pin winners Karen Daniels at 3 feet, 10 inches on hole five; and Mary Gibson at 10 feet 2 inches on hole eleven.
