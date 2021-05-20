There was a fear that the Women 4 Hope’s annual women’s golf tournament would not be held in the year 2020.
This would have been the first time after fifteen years this might happen.
Fortunately, the Women 4 Hope tournament was held and proceeds from their sixteenth annual golf tournament were distributed to each of the three programs it supports.
According to the board of directors of Women 4 Hope, with everyone experiencing the stress from the Covid-19 pandemic, it was especially important to continue the work of the charity.
Not only did it allow for some support for the women and girls programs, it also provided an opportunity for a limited sense of normalcy through a shared sports activity.
Due to Covid-19 it was necessary to hold the tournament later in the year than usual, limit the number of participants and hold the luncheon outdoors.
This meant reduced income and less money to distribute to The Soroptimist House of Hope, The Lady Eagles golf team of Mount Jacinto Community College and the Broncos girls golf team of Banning High School.
There had been a fear that it may be difficult to get women to register to play lat year because of health concerns and restrictions.
This meant that the reduced numbers of participants allowed due to social distancing filled very quickly to made for a highly successful event.
The board thought it amazing how much financial support they received from the Pass Area community, Clubs and individuals in Sun Lakes in a short period of time.
This meant that the funds raised were considerably more than anticipated.
While the distribution was less it was still a significant amount for each recipient.
Women 4 Hope leadership wants to thank the supporters, volunteers and golfers who contributed to, supported and participated in the event.
The organization has raised over $150,000 in the sixteen years the Women 4 Hope have held the all-women’s golf tournament.
