Wine Club to hold inaugural event

The Sun Lakes Wine Club will hold its Inaugural Wine Tasting and Food Pairing Event on Saturday, January 22. This will be a Members Only Event and will be held in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 5 until 9 pm.
Katie Finn, a Certified Sommelier and Certified Specialist of Wine will be present and talk about the four different wines that will be featured during the evening. Finn is very knowledgeable in the world of wine and her expertise and outgoing personality will elevate the tasting and educational experience. It will be an exciting evening with several surprises to mark our inaugural event. Dressy attire is requested.
The cost is $45.00 per person.
A maximum of 8 people will be seated per table. Members wishing to sit together must submit all their checks together in an envelope.
Checks should be made payable to the Sun Lakes Wine Club and can be dropped off to the Club Treasurer, Steve von Rajcs located at 4883 Copper Creek Drive.
The deadline to sign up for this event is Jan. 8, 2022.
Seating is limited with a maximum of 200 attendees. .
Not a member yet? Membership is $20 per person per calendar year. Membership applications are available in the Club Information Rack located next to the Information Desk in the Main Clubhouse Lobby.
Membership applications and checks can also be dropped off at 4883 Copper Creek Drive.
For more information about the Sun Lakes Wine Club, please contact Karen Clavelot, Wine Club President at (951) 330-0531.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.