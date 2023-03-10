Monday, March 20, will herald the beginning of spring and after the cold winter that brought both rain and snow to Sun Lakes, the Wine Club will celebrate the season of renewal with a Spring Fling on Wednesday, April 5.
Attendees will enjoy a three-course Italian-themed dinner served family-style beginning with a traditional Caesar salad, garlic bread and bread sticks, followed by Rigatoni pasta and chicken Marsala with mushrooms. The dinner will be finished off with vanilla ice cream drizzled with Limoncello liqueur. In addition to the Italian-themed meal, each table will enjoy an Italian white and red blend as well as a sparkling rose that will complement the various courses.
Doors for the event will open at 5 p.m. with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Seating will be at tables of eight only and the price is $55 per person. Club members who wish to sit together should submit their checks in one envelope. Make checks payable to the Sun Lakes Wine Club and drop your checks off to Steve von Rajcs, club treasurer, at 4883 Copper Creek Dr. Attire for the Spring Fling will be country club casual and the deadline for reservations is March 29.
Not a member of the Wine Club? Dues for 2023 are only $10 per person. Applications for brand new members are available in the racks next to the information desk in the Main Clubhouse lobby. Membership applications and checks made payable to the Sun Lakes Wine Club can also be dropped off to Steve von Rajcs, 4883 Copper Creek Dr.
It will be an evening of “la dolce vita,” so join us in celebrating a new season of exploring and enjoying fine wine, deliziosa food and good friends.
