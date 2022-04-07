Wine Club holds inaugural event

The Sun Lakes ballroom was filled with nearly 200 enthusiastic wine club members for an evening of wine and food pairings held on Sunday, March 27.
Live saxophone and guitar music welcomed the members before Wine Club President, Karen Clavelot, welcomed everyone to the inaugural event and thanked Linda Spaulding and the members of the decorating committee for the elegantly decorated tables.
Food and Beverage Director Thomas Anagnostopoulos was also on hand for the event and introduced new Executive Chef Chris Rubino.
Chef Chris was classically trained in Naples, Italy and brings an amazing array of creative culinary talents to our restaurant.
Clavelot also provided a hint about the club’s next event scheduled for July 20 that will include wine, brunch, and a harbor cruise.
More information will be forthcoming about this event in Lifestyles Magazine, Sun Lakes Life Newspaper and Good Day Sun Lakes.
Jennifer Carter, a certified sommelier, from Palm Springs stepped in at the last minute to replace Katie Finn, who was originally scheduled for the event.
Carter gave a brief overview of her background as a sommelier before introducing the four different wines for the evening.
Carter was quite knowledgeable and provided an informational description of each of the wines.
Just before the first wine was poured, restaurant staff delivered an abundant and palate pleasing charcuterie board created by Chef Chris to each table.
The wines presented included two white and two reds and were from different wine producing regions of the world.
White Wines
Chateau Granville-Lacoste – A White Bordeaux blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon from Bordeaux, France.
Columna Albarino – An aromatic white wine with citrus notes and green apple from Rias Baixas, Spain.
Red Wines
Garzon Reserva Marselan – A bold red wine with oaky notes that speaks of the unique ballast soils from Maldonado, Uruguay.
San Simeon Estate Petite Sarah – A popular California Petite Sarah with aromas of blackberry, plum, and pepper from Paso Robles, Calif.
It was a wonderful evening that was a fusion of music, excellent wine, food pairings and socializing with both old and new friends who enjoy wine.
