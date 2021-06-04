Win dinner for four during Island Dreams

Every resident should have received in the mail or at their door, a Passport to Island Dreams for Sun Lakes Charity Week, June 7 to 13. It is filled with information, coupons and a chance to win dinner for four at the restaurant.
Sun Lakers should take their Passport to the Main Clubhouse lobby each day during Charity Week and get it stamped on the last page. There will be a different stamp and different ink color every day, so be sure to visit and stamp each of the seven days.
There is no purchase necessary, and attendance at any of the events is not required, just stamp the back page of your passport where indicated. Then on Sunday June 13, write your name and phone number on the back of your fully stamped page, tear it off and drop it in the box in the lobby.
One lucky winner will receive dinner for four people at the Sun Lakes Restaurant (to a value of $100 excluding alcohol). You have nothing to lose and dinner with friends to gain!
(One important correction : The passport incorrectly states that the Sea Monster Scramble takes place on the Championship Golf Course, however, it is actually on the Executive Course on Thursday, June 10 with check-in starting at 7:15 a.m.)
