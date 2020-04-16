Life has been interesting lately for all of us, hasn’t it?
It’s hard enough to have to stay inside all the time, but when you’re alone, it may be even tougher. You need to get a bit creative.
I miss my regular get togethers with my friends, our happy hours we shared, and the activities we were all used to participating in.
But I know eventually, all those things will return. There will be an end to this abnormal and unexpected lifestyle that has been thrust upon us.
I even have hope there’s a chance this global disaster will bring the world closer together, even if only in a small way. It’s everyone against this terrible virus.
I keep adding to my journal much more faithfully than I used to because now I want to record what things are going through my head during this crisis. How am I getting through each day? What projects have I been able to cross off my list?
It’s wonderful to see the outpouring of support for each other here in our little community.
The very talented musicians we have living here have unselfishly provided us with music in whatever manner they are safely able to. The posts on Good Day Sun Lakes Facebook page, alerting us all of what’s going on are so helpful and those who put it together are tremendously appreciated.
In one of my past articles, I focused on the topic of how to spend our time when we suddenly have so much more of it on our hands, once we lose a spouse.
Oddly, this now applies to all of us.
I stated I had so many projects in my head of things I hoped to tackle and complete, that I doubted I could get to them all.
I am re-thinking that statement!
I try to watch as little of the news as possible; just enough to be informed but not so much that depression starts to set in.
As soon as I feel like by brain cannot take any more bad news, I switch over to the music channel and my mood is immediately elevated.
Easter Sunday was a strange day for all of us this year. For me, I have spent a few holidays alone because of family members not able to all gather in one place.
It isn’t anything I obsess about. While it is obviously more enjoyable to share holidays with loved ones, the day can be as nice as you choose to make it.
I always cook myself a very nice meal, as if I were dining with others. That is important to me.
Bring in some flowers from your garden and put in a vase, light a candle, and pour the wine.
Taking walks these days has changed in appearance for me.
Others that are out walking seem friendlier.
The flowers and trees look prettier. The sun feels warmer.
We have a beautiful community in which we live, and it will again be bustling with all manner of activities one day.
I appreciate the workers I see out on the golf course, doing their jobs so that we can return to a beautiful golf course soon.
I have noticed I have gotten a bit more creative with my food and cooking. No bread? — Let’s see how tuna and mayo taste on a tortilla.
Surprisingly, it was pretty good.
Peanut butter goes well with tortillas too.
When my father-in-law died several years ago, we cleaned out his kitchen cabinets and tossed a lot of expired food.
However, he did seem to have an abundance of paper goods, from baggies to aluminum foil to wax paper.
It went straight from his house to our house, where it has been living in a designated pantry in the garage.
I recall thinking at that time, I will never have to buy any of these paper goods again in my lifetime.
I am making a definite dent in my stockpile.
Okay gals, what about our hair these days?
I guess those guys who still have hair might have a similar problem.
As for me, I know that when I wake up some mornings, my hair bears a strong resemblance to Rod Stewart’s.
Don’t get me wrong.
I really like Rod’s hair, but it seems to look a whole lot better on him than on me.
We are dealing with a whole lot of issues that we never thought we would face.
We are having to be creative in several aspects of our lives, but frankly, I don’t think that’s a detriment.
It’s different and it’s a change, but it isn’t all bad.
We’re learning to be inventive, imaginative, and resourceful. We are surviving.
We all want to remain healthy so we can get back to the utopian lifestyle we once enjoyed.
