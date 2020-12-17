Does anyone else have issues with their back? Okay, glad I’m not alone. As for me, I tend to forget how old I am, and I keep thinking I should still be able to do everything I used to do without any consequences.
I plunge ahead in the garden, weeding, pruning, and sweeping. I know I should stop long before I do but there are always just a few more weeds poking out where they shouldn’t be.
This latest episode of an angry back wasn’t just a normal back ache that goes away after a couple days of rest. I was having spasms with every wrong move. I decided to wait one week, and if it wasn’t better by then, I’d call my doctor. During that week, I abstained from my usual activities.
I did not go bowling and I did not play tennis.
I iced, I heated, I stretched, and I rested. By day seven, there was no improvement, so I did call my doctor and she suggested I go to Urgent Care.
I thought I might need an ex-ray to see what was going on.
Off I went. Now mind you, with my back in its current state, it was difficult to even get in and out of my car, so I was trying to limit my trips to anywhere.
Once at Urgent Care, I was pleasantly surprised to see the waiting area was completely empty. I didn’t have to wait long.
The doctor saw me, asked me a few questions, poked my back in the exact spot where the pain seemed to radiate from, and tested my reflexes.
He told me he didn’t think ex-rays were needed. Yay! Curious as to why this happened, I asked him if it was because I was old. He said, “Not at all.”
I love him. He told me he has seen patients as young as 21 have back issues.
He prescribed seven days’ worth of meds for me: a muscle relaxer and an anti-inflammatory drug.
As it was late in the day when I was able to pick them up at the pharmacy, I started taking them the next day.
I noticed improvement after just a couple days. He did advise me not to go back to bowling or tennis for another week.
After taking the drugs for six days, my back was much improved, and I was so thankful.
To not have to think about my every move before I made it was such a blessing.
I didn’t take the drugs on day seven, as I didn’t like some of the side effects they were causing, and I felt so much better anyway.
My back may never be what it once was, but at least I can now put on my shoes and socks!
The holidays are upon us. I have spent a lot more time decorating my home than usual.
It has been fun and a chance to stretch out the season.
Since we are all inside our homes more, we may as well make them pretty and fun.
As with most of us, there are friends in Sun Lakes that I used to see on a regular basis.
Those same people, I have not seen in nine months.
It seems so odd and abnormal.
The clubhouse is such a perfect meeting place, always running in to people you know, with everyone busily involved in their own personal pastimes or meetings.
The convenience of having the restaurant and lounge as a place to meet our friends and even make new ones, is something I have valued ever since the first day I moved to Sun Lakes.
I have a fond memory of the very first Valentine’s Day here at Sun Lakes.
It was 2008 and my husband and I had just moved in on the first of February.
We went to the restaurant for lunch and it was snowing outside, and everything was blanketed in white.
As we were seated, we looked out the windows and couldn’t believe how lucky we were to live in such surroundings.
I also recall the first time we went to the lounge, just to sit up at the bar and have a cocktail. Wow.
Our own personal and very handy bar.
Along with all of you, I look forward to those amenities opening back up more than anything.
A couple weeks ago, I had an idea to figure out what date would mark the day that I have lived here longer as a widow, than I did with my husband.
Well guess what.
That day has come and gone eight months ago.
It surprised me, as I feel like Ron and I lived here so much longer than I have been living the solo life.
I’m thinking that’s a good thing.
The faces of friends have changed, with some old friends fading away but new friends have taken their places. I’m busier than I used to be.
I have found new interests. I love my leisure time and I get to be in control of the remote, even though sometimes the remote doesn’t do what I want it to do.
I feel a special connection to other women who have recently become widows.
I want to just hold them and tell them it will all be okay.
We all must go through that sad, grieving period but in the end, we can survive.
And as a new widow and friend just said to me the other day, thank heaven for our girlfriends.
I have said that myself so many times. They are the ones who get us through each day.
Let us pray that our world will get back to more normal times and we can again enjoy all the amenities Sun Lakes has to offer.
I look forward to bumping into old friends again, running up to the restaurant to share a glass of wine, and getting back to our old routines once more.
Happy Holidays to each and every one of you.
