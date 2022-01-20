What May Happen: The Second Sleep by Robert Harris

I don’t usually revert to a high school English class and prepare a book report but I am going to make an exception in this case as Robert Harris’ latest novel is his most alarming yet. I thought of it yesterday when my wife, Peg, and I were contemplating our nation’s future.
I ventured that the US would break apart into several smaller countries by the year 2050. based on today’s red and blue states, egged on by loudmouths like Donald Trump.
Peg agreed that such a breakup was possible but she thinks that what is actually going to happen is the collapse of modern civilization when the full impact of both climate change and artificial intelligence seriously weaken society, eventually causing an almost total collapse. This is the result predicted by Robert Harris in Second Sleep.
Robert Harris has produced historical novels that fall into three broad categories.
First, he has written works that described in detail actual events in the past such as his retelling of the story of Neville Chamberlain’s failure in September,1938, to achieve “peace in our time” in Munich.
Second, he has authored novels that change events in the past that lead to a far different future.
That was the case in his first acclaimed work, Fatherland from 1992.
In that telling, set in 1964, Hitler is celebrating his 75th birthday with President Joseph Kennedy, Sr. in attendance with his four adult sons.
And finally, Harris predicts the future as he does with Second Sleep.
Previously, his most frightening novel was The Fear Index wherein the investment algorithm developed by a Wall Street hedge fund organization shakes off its human masters and cannot be stopped as it creates another Great Depression.
In “Second Sleep”, Harris presents his view of Britain some 700 years after such cataclysmic events that occurred, by the current calendar, in the early 22nd century.
So it is now the 29th century but to the current citizens it is late in the 15th as the surviving calendar makers have somehow established a new start date.
Conditions do approximate those of an earlier 15th century.
There are no electronic communications nor any sources of power other than human and animal muscle.
Travel is incredibly slow.
Horseback is the quickest way for an individual to travel.
Public transportation, when it exists, is provided by a weekly stagecoach —if it can traverse the muddy, dirt and rock-strewn roads.
Plaques, pandemics, storms and brutal heat have reduced the human population to roughly one-tenth of that currently.
There are now six million souls in the UK while the US has only 30 million. Both countries have broken into several pieces —the same as in the rest of the “civilized” world.
Infant mortality is very high. As are the deaths of young women from childbirth.
As it was in the previous 15th century, religion is a primary concern of most everyone.
A fundamentalist version closely resembles the Catholic Church but each consider the other as heretics.
The fundamentalists control the very weak central government ruled by a king, but the Catholics hold the power in the arts and academia.
Life for the average citizen is almost painful and boring.
Some individuals have the hobby of collecting artifacts from the earlier advanced civilization.
Telephones, from early dial instruments to the latest smart phones (none of which work, of course) are eagerly sought after. Old vehicles left to rust without fuel, are stripped of components by other collectors.
Books are regarded with reverence but most people cannot read, write or spell.
In short, the modern world of the early 22nd century has collapsed with little chance that it can ever be restored.
Is this Harris scenario what awaits humankind?
It may well be if no prompt action is taken very soon to halt the progression of climate change and the destruction of any significant progress by both the proliferation of social media and the wide-spread implementation of artificial intelligence. Something has to be done soon but the probability of this catastrophe happening is very probable, given the political situations that exist throughout the world today.
