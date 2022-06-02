Welcome to the Sun Lakes life

Sun Lakes Realty welcomes several new residents, Dan and Larkin Sumrall, Gail Ferranti and Jeannie Lyn and Robert Schive to Sun Lakes.
Dan and Larking are from Riverside and are retired from UC Riverside and AT&T. Their hobbies include golf, swimming, working out, horseshoes, sewing and crafts.
They moved to Sun Lakes for the beautiful community affordability, friendly people and nearby shopping.
They are friends with Bob and Lyn Schive.
The Schives are also from Riverside with Lyn being a California native and Robert originally from Phoenix.
Robert is retired from 32 years with Pacific Bell, SBC and AT&T. Lyn is self-employed and plans to retire in November.
Their hobbies include, camping, golf their grandkids and their classic car.
They moved to Sun Lakes for the friendly people and many activities.
Gail Ferranti of Beaumont is originally from Anaheim. While she is not yet retired her hobbies include gardening, traveling, walking and exercising.
Ferranti chose to live at Sun Lakes after her mother had lived her for more than 20 years.
“I love the people, the beauty and the amenities,” Ferranti stated.
She also shared that she is looking forward to learning pickleball and joining many clubs.
She is friends with Rita Wesser, Carol Alvarado and others living in Sun Lakes.
