The 80s Plus Club is open to any Sun Lakes resident who has attained the glorious age of 80, plus spouses and significant others who may be a bit younger. Our get-togethers are usually on the first Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. in the SCH.
Membership in the club is around 90 at the present time, and—since the SCH holds 105 seated guests—the club is rapidly approaching its limit. Each meeting presents a delicious dinner and wonderful entertainment. August’s meeting featured “Jamestown, with Sheila and Larry James.”
Dues are $10 per year, and dinners are $16 per person. For more information, contact Club President Diane Aarhus at (951) 797-3676, or Club Treasurer Donna Harrington at (909) 561-5066.
